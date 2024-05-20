Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock opened at $477.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $315.17 and a one year high of $488.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.27.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.