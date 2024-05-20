Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.