Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 26,853 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.