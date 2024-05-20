Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 594,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

