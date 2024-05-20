Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $147.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

