Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $130.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.