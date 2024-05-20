Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

