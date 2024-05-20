Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

