NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.