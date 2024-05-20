New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $63,935,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,542,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

