New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

