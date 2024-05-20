Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NCLH opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

