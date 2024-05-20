NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 258,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NOV were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

