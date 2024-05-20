nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

