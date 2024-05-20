NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 180,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

