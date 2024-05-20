NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

