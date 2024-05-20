NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.98 and its 200-day moving average is $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

