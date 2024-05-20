NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $575,263,000 after buying an additional 295,618 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $882.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

