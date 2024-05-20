NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

