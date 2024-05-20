NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

