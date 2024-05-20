NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 293,860 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $575,263,000 after purchasing an additional 295,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

