Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Okta alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.