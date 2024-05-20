Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

