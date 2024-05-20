Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,972 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $10,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,875 shares in the company, valued at $860,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

OM opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

