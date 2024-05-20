Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $18,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $49.79 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

