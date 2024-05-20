Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.