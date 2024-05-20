Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,825 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,174 shares of company stock worth $747,085. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

PDFS opened at $34.37 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.40 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

