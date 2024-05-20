Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,499 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE GRMN opened at $170.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

