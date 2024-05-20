Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after buying an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,284,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 686,620 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 10,280.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

SABR stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

