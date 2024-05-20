Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.
IDEX Stock Performance
IEX stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
IDEX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
