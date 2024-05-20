Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 905,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

