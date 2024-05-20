Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Titan International by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $649.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

