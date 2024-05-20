Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SBOW opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $43.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.