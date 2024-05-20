Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 319,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 100,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.32 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

