Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 610.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

FC opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

