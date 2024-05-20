Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11,176.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 547,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 909,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after purchasing an additional 443,932 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.33 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.