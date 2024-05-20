Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 263,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

