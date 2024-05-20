Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

