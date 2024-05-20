Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Price Performance

Enviri stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

