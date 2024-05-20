Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $262.70 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

