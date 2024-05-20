Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,388 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

