Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,879,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $203.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

