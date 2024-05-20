Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,651 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

