Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Progressive by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGR opened at $209.22 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.