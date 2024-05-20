Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

