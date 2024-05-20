Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $198,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

