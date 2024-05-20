Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PROG by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 197,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PROG by 1,451.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Price Performance

PRG opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

