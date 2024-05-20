Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 206,194 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,112 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.