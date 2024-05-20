Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $233.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

