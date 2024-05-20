Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,749,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.